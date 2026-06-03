Sherrymae Valenzuela to represent PH at Miss Foreign World 2026

By CARISSA ALCANTARA

Sherrymae Valenzuela is set to carry the Philippine flag on the international stage after being named the country’s representative to the Miss Foreign World International 2026 pageant, to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal this September.

The announcement was made during her official sashing and crowning ceremony at Victoria Sports Cinema, where Valenzuela described the moment as the culmination of years of persistence, reinvention, and personal sacrifice.

“This sash and crown is about a girl who had a dream. But before that dream came true, she went through a lot. There were so many challenges and sacrifices made along the way,” she said.

Valenzuela’s rise to the international pageant stage is anchored on a multi-faceted background that spans pageantry, entertainment, media, and sports—making her journey one defined by versatility and discipline.

Before earning the Miss Foreign World Philippines 2026 title, she previously joined local competitions, including Ms. UE 2024 where she finished as 2nd Runner-Up. She also reached the semifinals of the “It’s Showtime” segment “Sexy Babe,” further building her visibility in mainstream entertainment.

Beyond pageantry, Valenzuela has carved out a presence in media and live entertainment as “DJ Sexy Sherry” on Abante News Online, while also working as a commercial model and host.

Her discipline extends even further back into athletics. She was formerly a varsity volleyball player for Siena College of Taytay and trained as an Olympic swimmer under MILO Philippines programs—an early foundation that she credits for shaping her competitive mindset.

For Valenzuela, these experiences became stepping stones rather than separate pursuits.

“I did it because of self-discovery; I want to expand myself because I do believe that I don’t want to waste every second of my life doing nothing. I want to believe that this is the best platform for me to be able to inspire and motivate people,” she said.

She also recalled how her competitive drive started early in life, joining various contests in singing, dancing, and performance events.

“Ever since I was young, I always competed in singing, dancing, you name it. Sometimes my friends call me pabibo kasi lahat talaga ng competition nandiyan si Sherry, win or lose nandiyan ako kasi I have this curiosity. That’s why I joined pageantry,” she added.

Looking back, Valenzuela said her journey has been both challenging and transformative, shaping her into the person she is today.

“This kind of journey has been very hard but also unforgettable because it changed me a lot; it changed my character as a woman,” she said.

As she prepares to compete internationally, Valenzuela said she is ready to represent the Philippines in a pageant that celebrates cultural diversity, tourism, women’s empowerment, and global friendship.

The Miss Foreign World International pageant will run from September 25 to October 4 in Kathmandu, Nepal, gathering contestants from around the world in a global showcase of beauty, culture, and advocacy.