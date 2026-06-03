Fil-British goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ends 18-year PH duty

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, the first-ever Filipino to suit up in the Premier League, has ended his international duty after 18 years of leading the Philippine men’s football team in many memorable battles.

Etheridge, 36, disclosed his decision on his social media accounts where he recalled about his first stint with the Azkals, the former moniker of the PH team that rose to prominence in the 2010s with Younghusband siblings.

They, along with other Fil-foreign players produced historic wins none bigger than the “Miracle in Hanoi” as an 18-year-old newbie. He then helped the national squad qualify to its first AFC Asian Cup appearance way back 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

In his lengthy and emotional post, Etheridge, a Chelsea Academy alumni, went emotional as he looked back to his journey with the Nationals and how he poured his all for the flag and for the fans during his call-up.

“18 years. Love & Heartbreak Passion & Desire. I never stopped caring. I always gave everything for the team and the country. Time away and things that I had to experience along the way with teammates that no one other than my teammates would understand,” Etheridge wrote.

“I made some amazing friends along the way and met some great people. Memories that will last with me forever. Thank you to all the supporters who have been along with me on the journey,” he added. “I hope that the journey continues in a positive way.”

Etheridge, an Enfield, London native whose Filipina mother Merlinda Dulais from Tarlac, has donned the tricolors 82 times with his final appearance marked in 2024. His Philippine team run was highlighted as well by one silver (2014) and one bronze (2012) in the AFC Challenge Cup.

Currently playing for Buriram United in the Thai League 1, the 6-foot-2 keeper started his pro career with Fulham FC then moved to different clubs, including Cardiff City and Birmingham City before taking his talent to Thailand.

“So … Thank you to everyone I have come across and I wish nothing but success for the next generation of Filipino footballers across the world,” continued Etheridge.

“All I wanted from the beginning was to make a difference and I hope that I was able to achieve that with my service to the country and national team,” he added. On that note, this is my official retirement from international duty. Mahal ko kayong lahat.”