Tamaraws stay perfect, beat Maroons; Bulldogs also prevail

Far Eastern University defeated University of the Philippines in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22, 28-26, moving closer to a first-round sweep in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Volleyball on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws, now 6-0, will aim to complete the sweep on Saturday against traditional rival University of Santo Tomas (4-1) at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, National University executed flawlessly in clutch moments to down Ateneo in three tight sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.

The Bulldogs have now won three straight games after a loss to the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, improving their record to 5-1 and claiming solo second place.

The Fighting Maroons, however, did not go down without a fight, as captain Olayemi Raheem tried to carry the team on his shoulders.

Raheem’s kills tied the third set at 23, 24, and 26, but the Tamaraws refused to extend the match.

Amet Bituin starred, finishing the match in one hour and 22 minutes, with back-to-back attacks giving FEU its sixth straight win in the tournament.

Bituin impressed anew with 17 points on 15-of-28 attacks, two blocks, seven excellent receptions, and four digs.