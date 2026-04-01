How Ivana Alawi met ‘Jesus’, thrice

By NESTOR CUARTERO

Ivana Alawi still can’t get over the fact that in her line of charitable work, she would come across the name of Jesus three times in a row.

It all started when Ivana posed as a street dweller feeling lost and hungry under the noonday sun in the course of creating content for her vlog. An elderly man, who introduced himself as Jesus, offered to help her, fishing out 20 pesos from his pocket.

When she finished the shoot, Ivana thanked the old man profusely. She promised to buy him a small lot and build him a simple house.

Done with the shoot, Ivana repaired at a nearby hotel. She entered the lobby not expecting much. As her eyes wandered around the lobby, she was struck by a certain vision. Displayed in one side of the lobby were paintings of Jesus Christ all over the place.

“What do these things mean,” she wondered.

While out looking for the right person to build the old man’s house, she met a person who wanted to sell her a piece of his property. His name? Jesus.

Trying to find a proper builder, Ivana eventually met another man named, well, you guessed it, Jesus.

She asked her spiritual adviser, a Catholic priest, what’s it all about. He told her, “Jesus is guiding you.”

What a nice little anecdote just in time for Holy Week.