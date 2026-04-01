2 Nigerians, 2 Koreans arrested for financial fraud

Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested two Nigerians and two South Korean nationals in Muntinlupa City and Angeles City for alleged involvement in financial fraud.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado identified them as Nigerian nationals Olawale Olatunji Adedayo, 46, and Dauzuo Jerome Atigbi, 34; and South Korean nationals Lee Younho, 45, and Hong Hoon Kyu, 33.

The BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) reported that the Nigerians were caught with multiple passports under different names, containing fraudulent travel stamps and biographical data inconsistent with BI records.

The operation was conducted following a request for assistance from a Philippine financial institution after reports of fraudulent remittance claims across several branches.

Investigations revealed that Atigbi allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated financial fraud scheme by posing as legitimate recipients of wire remittances.

He reportedly used multiple passports under different identities to unlawfully claim funds. Both Nigerians were also found to be overstaying aliens in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the FSU arrested Lee and Hong in separate operations in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Lee is subject to an arrest warrant issued by the Suwon District Court for operating an illegal online gambling platform that reportedly generated billions of Korean won in illicit proceeds.

He is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and has been placed on the BI’s blacklist and watchlist as a fugitive from justice.

Investigators said Lee operated an online gambling site in Pampanga, facilitating betting activities such as baccarat, slot machines, and blackjack, and amassed illegal profits through coordinated operations with accomplices.

Hong, on the other hand, is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued in November 2025 and an arrest warrant from the Seoul Central District Court for fraud. Investigations found that Hong and his accomplices established a fraudulent operation in the Philippines, luring victims through social media advertisements that promised guaranteed profits from a so-called “Minesweeper” betting scheme.

At least 15 victims were reportedly deceived into transferring a total of KRW 300 million.

Commissioner Viado warned: “These operations send a strong and unequivocal message — the Philippines will not be used as a haven for financial fraudsters and fugitives.”

The four arrested foreigners are now detained at the BI’s warden facility pending deportation. (Jeffrey Damicog)