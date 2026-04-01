MPTC Tour of Luzon, PSI roll out webinar series for 2026 edition

The MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 strengthens its commitment to athlete development and race excellence through a collaboration with the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) through a five-leg webinar series designed for participating cyclists and coaches starting on April 6.

“The webinar will focus on the practical strategies to enhance training, race day performance and recovery, which provides the additional layer of support for the participating teams,” said Pearl Managuelod, Institute Director of the Philippine Sports Institute.

As the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) sports science and training arm, PSI delivers programs designed to empower coaches, enhance high-performance development and support the holistic well-being of athletes.

“We are very glad that the PSC, through PSI, extends this kind of partnership with us. We are continuously evolving,” said Arrey Perez, MPTC Tour of Luzon CEO and Chief Organizer. “Year in and year out, we see new partners, upgrading not only the actual race but also the holistic safety and well-being of the athletes.”

Each session runs for up to 75 minutes and the topics include the Physiological Demands of Competing in Heat and Humidity, Hydration and Nutrition Strategies for Maximum Performance, Training Load Management and Recovery for Multi-stage Races, Mental Toughness and Team Communication and Anti-Doping.

The initiative marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 and the PSI, which extends beyond the virtual sessions into comprehensive on-ground support in all 14 stages of the race set April 29 to May 13.

Services include sports programs featuring hydration monitoring, individualized fueling plans, and education aligned with anti-doping standards, as well as sports psychology support through daily consultations and athlete care.

In addition, sports physiotherapy services are provided, including injury prevention screening, recovery treatments and coordination with the medical team.

With this collaboration, the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 reinforces its vision of delivering a premier cycling competition while fostering a safer, more advanced, and athlete-centered sporting environment in the Philippines.