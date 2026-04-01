Girl’s plea moves Marcos, PNP vs child abuse in CamSur

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed a specialized team to protect an 11-year-old girl from Camarines Sur who directly sought President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s help against alleged abuses committed by a barangay official and his family in Tinambac town.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. confirmed that officers from the Women and Children’s Protection Center (WCPC) are now handling the case, following the President’s directive.

“We immediately deployed a specialized team to ensure the safety of the child. We are coordinating with the DILG for a thorough investigation,” Nartatez said.

The girl, Maureen, an elementary graduate of Caloco Elementary School, walked out of her graduation ceremony on March 30 to submit a letter to the President.

She is one of the 29 children being taken care of by the Redeemer Homeless Mission.

In her letter, she detailed harrowing allegations: her “sister,” Ivy, was raped twice by the son of a barangay kagawad, became pregnant, and was later kidnapped and forced to undergo an abortion.

Ivy was allegedly raped again by the kagawad’s aide and has since stopped going to school.

Maureen also cited a previous case in 2018 involving another son of the kagawad, accused of raping another girl.

Aside from sexual abuse, Maureen accused the kagawad of harassment, including cutting electrical and water lines, burning grass, sabotaging tires, and destroying coconut plantations.

“We are kids. We are not involved in your political parties. I just want to go to school without being raped. So can you please help us?” she pleaded in her letter.

President Marcos publicly responded, saying the letter moved him to tears and anger.

“Your letter has reached me and brought me close to tears and made me very angry. I am sending policemen to you and your sisters to protect you and to find anyone who has hurt any of you,” he said.

He praised Maureen’s courage and assured her of continued government support so she and other victims could safely continue their education.

Nartatez emphasized that the President’s instructions were clear: “The rule of law must prevail regardless of their position in government.”

He urged other victims to come forward, assuring them that the PNP would protect them and hold abusers accountable.

“Your courage is the first step toward justice. We will make sure that those who exploit their power will face the full force of the law,” he said. (Aaron Recuenco, Joseph Pedrajas)