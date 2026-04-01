Savi Davison leads MVP derby as PVL semis near

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

If the stars align, PLDT’s Savi Davison could win for another Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the Premier Volleyball League.

The High Speed Hitters were the first to punch a ticket to the semifinals – a key requirement for any MVP contender – giving Davison a strong edge in the race for the league’s top individual honor.

She currently ranks third in the Best Scorer race with 185 points built on 165 attacks, 14 blocks, and six aces.

Ahead of her are Capital1’s Bella Belen with 218 points (199 attacks, 8 faults and 11 shots) and Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu with 189 points (157 spikes, 27 faults and 5 shots).

Belen, however, is already out of it following the Solar Spikers’ early exit in the play-in tournament. Tubu, meanwhile, will have one last shot to keep her bid alive as the Foxies face the Nxled Chameleons in a do-or-die match for the final semifinals berth next week.

Nxled’s Brooke Van Sickle also remains in contention with 175 points and will also hinge her chances on their crucial play-in showdown against Farm Fresh.

Cignal’s Vanie Gandler is likewise in the mix, currently sitting sixth with 166 points, alongside teammate Erika Santos with 139. The Super Spikers booked a semis seat early along with PLDT.

Akari’s Ivy Lacsina and Creamline’s Tots Carlos are also in the Top 10, but their semifinal hopes and MVP chances hang in the balance as the Chargers and the Cool Smashers battle for one of the last two semis spots.

Tournament resumes on April 7.