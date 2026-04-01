China dominates Asian track cycling championships

China came, competed and conquered with host Tagaytay City and the Philippines emerging as co-big winners in the 45th Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Track Cycling Championships and 14th Asian Para Track Cycling Championships that ended Tuesday.

China, as expected, reigned supreme, taking18 of the 44 gold medals apart from clinching 10 silvers and one bronze.

Japan—still trending by showcasing track bikes that cost P7 million apiece—wound up second with 7-7-10 gold-silver-bronze, followed by South Korea with 5-9-7, Kazakhstan 4-5-2 and Chinese Taipei with 3-4-5.

Hong Kong China and Uzbekistan got three gold medals each and Malaysia has two, India and Singapore got one silver apiece and Indonesia two bronzes to make the count—the rest didn’t medal.

Uzbekitan complimented its 17 gold medals—out of the 48 events—with 10 silvers and seven bronzes to dominate the para cycling competitions over Malaysia (9-6-2), South Korea (9-1-3), Japan (7-2-3) and United Arab Emirates (3-5-2).

But for staging an event that put the country in the limelight, Tagaytay City and the Philippines were also declared big winners.

“The Philippines—and specifically the Tagaytay CT Velodrome—now have its own niche on the global track cycling map,” said Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Wednesday, the day after the championships concluded with Uzbekistan scooping 17 golds to rule the para cycling competitions with a flourish.

The Tagaytay CT Velodrome will turn only a year old from its inauguration in June last year but made one gigantic pedal to be on the world cycling map following the hosting of the Asian championships which featured close to 600 world-class athletes—many from top tier—from 16 nations.

“We are now in the company of the global destinations for competitions and training in the track community and the next big step is to continue the momentum, not only in hosting international events but to go full throttle on developing our very own track cyclists,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino, also the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee, tempered expectations by declaring the country’s track program is “starting from scratch” but stressed that this year’s continental championships are expected to trigger enthusiasm for the discipline—both athletes, public and sponsors.

“It’s a long 31 years between hostings—1995 at the now gone Amoranto Velodrome and 2026 here at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome—it’s historic,” added Tolentino as he thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, MVP Sports Foundation, Sports Plus PH, Toyota and Peak for supporting the event.

Tolentino underscored the bronze medal clinched by Patrick Gerard Lee in para men elite scratch race and the new national record in the flying 200 meters registered by Zedrick Ivan Honorica point to a bright future for Philippine track cycling.

“Yes, a Filipino rider can in track cycling,” said Tolentino, who rewarded both with cash bonuses before the championships closed on Tuesday.

Up next for the Tagaytay CT Velodrome?

“It’s a list—from completing track equipment to regularly hosting local, national, inter-club and international championships,” he said. “This was a dream that came to reality, and we’ll continue to progress on that reality.”

No less than ACC president Dató Amarjit Singh Gill showered Tagaytay City and Tolentino with accolade for hosting the event that also drew praises from athletes, coaches and team managers for the successful championships—both on the sporting aspect and the city’s hospitality.