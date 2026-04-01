ROS ends this 45-year-old record in rout of Blackwater

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine guard Andrei Caracut said he felt good about his touch upon making his first basket. He ended up firing 18 of his 22 points in the first quarter alone.

Turns out, his early explosion was only a prelude to what became a historic night for the Elasto Painters.

Everything clicked on the offensive end for ROS as it essayed a record-breaking 151-95 rout of Blackwater on Tuesday, March 31 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The charges of head coach Yeng Guiao went on to shatter a long-standing record for the highest winning margin in PBA history with their 56-point victory.

It broke the 55-point record set by Utex in its 154-99 win over Great Taste in the Open Conference semifinals on July 12, 1980, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Even its 151-point output was already the team’s franchise record for most points in a game, breaking their previous best of 139 points way back in 2011.

It was a rare offensive display even for the run-and-gun team like Rain or Shine with Guiao even commenting that the score felt like it was from an All-Star game although the fiery mentor simply believed they only caught the Bossing on a bad night.

“Tinignan ko ang score kanina, parang all-star game yung score. Pero there will come nights like this. Coach Jeff had a bad night with his team but that’s not the real game. They beat Magnolia last game so we approached this game very cautiously,” stressed Guiao.

Knowing that the Bossing were coming off a big win over the Hotshots, his coaching staff, to be fair, did their homework and made sure to take advantage of the relatively slower opponent especially when the hulking import Robert Ushaw III is on the court.

“We just tried to turn his advantage into a liability,” said Guiao.

“We’re able to outnumber them in transition, gaining that advantage. Pagdating sa halfcourt wala kaming match-up sa import nila eh. We had no answer for their import. Even our import Jalen Johnson had a hard time trying to stop him when he’s at the low post.,” he added.

“We like to get out quickly in transition, try to find our rhythm in the open court. That’s how we generate our looks and our shots. And buti pumasok ang unang tira namin, nagka-momentum kami sa umpisa pa lang,” he furthered.