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Popular P-Pop BINI graces NBA game; PH fast-food giant partners with NBA’s Warriors

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
BINI pic: LA Clippers Instagram

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

P-Pop girl group BINI attended the NBA game on Tuesday night, March 31 (Wednesday, April 1, Philippine time) as the Los Angeles Clippers hosted Filipino Heritage Night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

In the Clippers and BINI’s social media posts, the eight-member group composed of Jhoanna, Stacey, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Sheena, Mikha and Aiah can be seen standing at the center court holding customized jerseys before the Clippers’s game against the Portland Trailblazers.

“BINI in the building for Filipino Heritage Night!” the Clippers, as well as the group, posted.

The appearance came ahead of the group’s Coachella debut, where they are set to perform on Day One of both weekends — April 10 and 17 (April 11 and 18, Philippine time).

Meanwhile, Filipino fast-food giant Jollibee has also partnered with the Golden State Warriors for the latter’s upcoming games.

“The Bee is coming to Chase Center!” Jollibee US posted on Instagram.

“We’re proud to partner with the Golden State Warriors and bring the joy of Jollibee to fans inside Chase Center,” it added.

Activities inside the venue are in store for fans on April 2, 5 and 9 (US time) that include meeting the Jollibee mascot, and other fun surprises.

 

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