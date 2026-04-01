PUV plunges into Kalinga ravine; 1 dead, 16 injured

LUBUAGAN, Kalinga – A public utility vehicle plunged into a 30-meter-deep ravine along the Poway-Ag-agama Upper Uma Access Road in Barangay Dangoy on Tuesday afternoon, March 31, leaving a sexagenarian dead and 16 others, including six minors, injured.

The fatality was identified as Julio Agaton, 65, who suffered head fracture and other injuries. He died on Wednesday morning, April 1.

The Lubuagan Municipal Police Station said the vehicle, a Ford Fiera PUV with green license plates ACK-7O5 driven by Arcadio Accoy, reportedly lost its brakes while traversing a steep portion of the road. The vehicle rolled backwards before plunging into the ravine.

All 17 passengers – six children, the youngest aged four, and 11 adults, the oldest at 85 – sustained injuries, including minor wounds, multiple lacerations, body pain, abrasions, and head fractures.

The victims were taken to the Kalinga District Hospital.

Police reminded motorists to ensure their vehicles are in proper condition, especially when traveling on steep and hazardous roadways. (Zaldy Comanda)