Mayor Isko calls for stronger Manila-Beijing links at Chinese New Year celebration

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso ushered in the Chinese New Year in Binondo with a call to deepen Manila’s ties with Beijing, highlighting stronger tourism and business connectivity as key to creating jobs and opportunities for Filipinos.

Addressing residents and visitors gathered in the world’s oldest Chinatown, Domagoso welcomed Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan and other guests as the city counted down to the Lunar New Year.

He pointed to growing exchanges between the two countries, particularly in tourism, saying improved connectivity could help boost employment and business ventures.

“Through the leadership of our new Ambassador in the country, there will be more flights coming from China to Cebu. More flights, more tourists, more jobs and business for the country,” the mayor said.

Domagoso emphasized Manila’s close ties with the Filipino-Chinese community, noting that the capital is home to the country’s largest population of Filipino-Chinese residents.

“And the biggest Chinese community, the Filipino-Chinese community, is located in the City of Manila,” he said.

He praised the Filipino-Chinese Chambers for uniting every year to stage vibrant celebrations, saying such traditions strengthen cultural bonds.

The mayor also urged young Manileños to appreciate the shared history of Filipinos and Chinese migrants beyond trade and business.

“Hindi lang ho natin sila kasama para makipag-barter, makipagpalitan ng goods, at makipag-negosyo since time immemorial,” Domagoso said.

“There is a battalion group of Filipino-Chinese who fought against an occupier of this country.”

Reaffirming Manila’s openness to investors, Domagoso assured local and foreign entrepreneurs of protection under his administration, while warning against unfair practices.

“No harm will come to you as long as I’m Mayor. But in the same manner, I will not also allow abuse to one another. Just do business, strive, and there is a big market in this city,” he said. (Allysa Nievera)