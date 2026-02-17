Zambales aviation student revealed as PLA jet pilot – Año

A Mongolian aviation student arrested in Zambales has been identified as a licensed jet fighter pilot for the Chinese military, according to National Security Adviser Eduardo Año.

Authorities suspect his presence in the Philippines was intended to gather intelligence on strategic areas near the West Philippine Sea.

Zambales hosts vital military facilities, and Año noted that the foreigner’s decision to enroll as a student pilot—despite already being trained to fly fighter jets—was a significant red flag.

“The said foreign national concealed his military background and service with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), including his jet fighter license from the PLA Air Force Aviation University. Such non-disclosure constitutes a serious violation of Philippine immigration laws,” Año stated.

He added that the suspect’s activities in Iba, Zambales—located about 120 nautical miles from Scarborough Shoal—were inconsistent with his declared purpose of stay.

Data seized from the suspect reportedly contained photos of an airport and land and water systems in Zambales and nearby areas.

The Mongolian was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration on Feb. 12 at an aviation academy in Zambales.

Año commended the government agencies who worked together to confirm information and eventually led to his arrest.

“The Philippines maintains an open and welcoming policy towards foreign students and aviation trainees. However, transparency, compliance with visa conditions, and adherence to Philippine laws are non-negotiable,” said Año.

“Any act of misrepresentation, concealment, and activity that compromises national security will be dealt with firmly. Any attempt to exploit our openness, deceive our authorities, or operate against our national interest will be detected, disrupted, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

Año assured the public that the government will continue to strengthen coordination among intelligence, immigration, aviation, and law enforcement agencies “to detect, deter and respond decisively to any threat to our national security.” (Aaron Recuenco)