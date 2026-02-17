Bella Belen erupts for 29 points as Capital1 turns back Eya Laure-less Choco Mucho

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Bella Belen showed why she is one of the country’s rising volleyball stars as she powered Capital1 back to the winning column with a hard-fought 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10 victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Belen exploded with a career-best performance of 29 points highlighted by 25 kills, two blocks and two aces to steer the Solar Spikers to their second win after back-to-back losses. She also contributed 15 excellent digs.

The hard-hitting outside spiker, however, credited the team’s collective effort for rediscovering its old form.

“Hindi namin siya magagawa kung hindi kami matutulungan. Nakita naman kung paano namin pinush ang isa’t isa na ipanalo itong game,” said Belen, who later received the Ms. Volleyball trophy bestowed to her by the Philippine Sportswriters Association from the Annual Awards Night held Monday night, Feb. 16, at the Diamond Hotel.

With team co-owners Mandy and Milka Romero in attendance, Capital1 weathered the relentless challenge of Choco Mucho, which played without key hitter Eya Laure due to aggravated groin and abdominal injuries.

Belen sat out for most parts of the fourth set and came back soaring in the pivotal fifth, delivering killer blows that fueled the Solar Spikers.

France Ronquillo also rose to the occasion in the final frame, unloading three of her five points at crunch time, while Ezra Madrigal delivered a clutch monster block on Sisi Rondina to push Capital1 to match point, 14-10.

An attack error from Choco Mucho in the next play sealed the victory.

Belen overshadowed the efforts of Rondina, who had 22 points in a losing cause as Choco Mucho fell to 1-3.