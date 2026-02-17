‘It’s everyone’s magic’: Gregorio credits collective effort in PSC success

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

In a room filled with sports officials, athletes, coaches, and partners, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio stood not as a man seeking applause, but as one carrying a mission: to bolster the country’s sports program.

His vision may have seemed daunting to some, yet in such a short time, Gregorio was able to implement programs that many thought would take years to realize.

But it was not his doing alone.

“PSC’s success is not just about single authorship. We succeeded because we had help from government agencies, the private sector, foundations, organizations, and individuals who believe in our vision,” Gregorio said after accepting the Executive of the Year Award at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Night held Monday, Feb. 16, at the Diamond Hotel.

“It’s not PSC’s magic; it’s everyone’s magic,” he added.

Since assuming the post in the second half of 2025, Gregorio has worked full-time and joined forces with various sectors, focusing on three key priorities: athlete welfare, strategic infrastructure development and sports tourism. Among those are across-the-board increase of monthly allowances of national athletes and coaches, refurbishing sports facilities and hosting several major international tournaments in volleyball, gymnastics, tennis and futsal.

“Kaya naman pala,” Gregorio said, adding that when people understand your intentions, they help you achieve them.

“We dream big because when we dream small, we stay small,” he added.

Gregorio thanked the support the agency received from all sectors and reiterated that they are far from being done, disclosing that they aim to revitalize the grassroots sports program by planning on a two-year transition for athletes competing in the Palarong Pambansa, Batang Pinoy and National Sports Championships.

Overall, he reflected that Filipinos already have what it takes to be bigger than themselves, especially when it comes to sports.

“Hope is a difficult word under present circumstances. But every time a Filipino athlete steps onto the podium, something shifts,” Gregorio said, adding that sports, in those moments, restore Filipino’s pride as a people.

Because when a nation believes in its athletes, it begins to believe in itself again.