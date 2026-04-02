Zamboanga Valientes tap Slaughter for a 3-day tournament in Australia

The Zamboanga Valientes will see action in the Asia Pacific Basketball Tournament 2026 slated on April 3-5 at the Waverley Basketball Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Bannered by former PBA star Greg Slaughter, the Valientes will see action in the Premier Division of the three-day cage wars organized by Minh Dat Tram in partnership with Universal Athlete Centre Keysborough (UACK) and Australian Basketball Association (ABA) Melbourne.

It’s the second straight tour of duty for the Valientes on foreign shores this year after the 2026 Dubai International Basketball Championship last January.

“After our successful stint in Dubai wherein we were able to beat the defending champs Beirut Lebanon, mas maraming invitations kaming natanggap and isa na ang Asia Pacific Basketball Tournament and of course, thanks to coach Van Halen Parmis,” said Valientes team owner Rolando “Junnie” Navarro Jr.

Also in the team are former NBA G-League player Malik Miller, Doug Kramer, Cris Tolomia, Peng Concepcion, Rury Lingganay, Adam Dahingo, Eric Miraflores, Jake Afoa, Luni Lien, and Matt Johns.

They will be up against NBL-Australia teams, including the BSBL Guardians (Brisbane), BTO MBL All Stars and Black Rhinos.

“We will just play and give our best for our city of Zamboanga and our country Philippines,” said Navarro.

After Australia, Navarro said they will most likely play in other overseas leagues in Indonesia, China, and Dubai.

Also supporting Valientes are former Mayor John Dalipe, Cocogen, MLV accounting, Midas and Kings Manpower.