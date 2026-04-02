Baby Tams down Admirals, battle Golden booters for UAAP crown

Far Eastern University-Diliman may have taken the hard road, but the powerhouse program eventually found its way back to the championship round of the UAAP Season 88 High School Boys’ Football Tournament.

By edging PAREF Southridge, 1-0, in their do-or-die Final Four clash on Wednesday at the UP Diliman Football Stadium, the Baby Tamaraws moved within one win of completing a season-long redemption arc and claiming their 13th divisional title.

The April 10 finale will feature the two programs that have set the standard all season: FEU-D and the defending champion UST Junior Golden Booters.

FEU-D successfully navigated a high-pressure rematch against Southridge, bouncing back from a 4-2 penalty shootout loss last Saturday after the two sides ended regulation tied at 1-1.

Meanwhile, UST booked its spot in the finals with a 2-1 victory over De La Salle Zobel in the other semifinal.

It will mark the third consecutive finals meeting between FEU-D and UST. The Baby Tamaraws dominated with a 3-0 shutout in Season 86, while the Junior Golden Booters exacted revenge with a 2-1 victory in Season 87.

“I think yung motivation sometimes… sa penalty shootout, sometimes 50–50 talaga,” said coach Jake Morallo. “We cannot make sure na kami ang mananalo sa penalty shootout, but then we practice it. Kaso ‘di lang talaga binigay sa amin — that’s normal. Yung motivation lang namin is we are not the champion team right now; ang goal lang namin is maibalik ‘yun. So, we have trust [in] our team, trust namin ang isa’t isa, and we play our game.”

Baby Tamaraws midfielder Jomary Masangkay provided the decisive blow in the 25th minute, pouncing on a rebound to slot the ball home from point-blank range. The opportunity arose after Admirals goalkeeper Reign Deomampo made a stellar initial save against Jacob Keleghan, only for Masangkay to react first and capitalize on the spill.

With the deadlock broken, FEU-D sought to compound Southridge’s woes, but Deomampo remained a constant thorn in the Baby Tamaraws’ side. The graduating senior produced a heroic double-save in a single sequence, denying both Jumong Amita and Justin Madeja to keep the Admirals within striking distance heading into halftime.

The second half followed a similar script, with FEU-D emerging as the aggressor. Madeja, Sambher Abrenica, Keleghan, and Leowell Fabela all had chances to double the lead, but none found the back of the net.

As the clock wound down, Southridge winger Francis Poticano had one final chance to play savior. However, his desperate attempt drifted off-target, allowing FEU-D to survive the late pressure and secure the final ticket to the championship match.

“They played well today. Siguro yung finishing lang sa last part — hindi dapat magiging 1–0 ‘yun. Nagkaroon kami ng adjustment sa attacking side; high press. May mga chances kami, of course, na naging pressure sa kanila. So, I think it was better today than the last game,” said Morallo.

With FEU-D and UST contesting the championship, La Salle secured the bronze medal, just as it has done for the previous two seasons.