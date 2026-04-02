P3.4-M shabu seized in Makati buy-bust operation

2 high-value suspects yield P3.4-M shabu in Makati

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

Authorities arrested two newly identified high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized around P3.4 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Makati City on Wednesday, April 1.

The Southern Police District (SPD) identified the suspects as “Boss,” 43, and “Jaramie,” 35, both residents of Pandacan, Manila.

They were arrested in front of a parking area along Barangay Singkamas at around 10:45 p.m. during the operation conducted by operatives of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU-SPD), in coordination with the District Intelligence Division (DID-SPD) and Makati City Police Sub-Station 1.

Confiscated from them were approximately 500 grams of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, a cellular phone used in the transaction, and assorted packaging materials.

The suspects are now in police custody and will face charges for violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

SPD District Director Brig. Gen. Randy Y Arceo said that the operation reflects the district’s focused efforts against high-value targets and illegal drug distribution.

He added that SPD will sustain intensified operations to protect communities and maintain public safety.