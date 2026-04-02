Baltimore catcher makes MLB’s first game-ending robo-ump challenge

BALTIMORE (AP) — Samuel Basallo made a little history when the Baltimore catcher became the first major leaguer to end a game with a successful challenge via the Automated Ball-Strike System.

No word on whether he got to keep the ball.

Albert Suárez was on the mound for the Orioles in the top of the ninth inning against Texas when his 1-2 pitch to Evan Carter with two outs was called a ball by plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. Basallo challenged, the replay showed most of the ball catching the upper outside corner of the strike zone, and Baltimore’s 8-3 win was in the books.

“I think we had two (challenges left) at that point,” the 21-year-old Basallo said through a translator. “I thought why not use it? Better to use it and see what happens instead of holding onto it.”

Basallo, who also hit a 437-foot homer Wednesday, used a little body English while the replay was in progress, then headed toward the mound for a hug with Suárez, who pitched three innings for his first save since 2017.

“I wasn’t thinking it was a strike, and then when he challenged I was like, ‘OK, let’s see,’” Suárez said. “Good thing we got it.”

This is the first season this technology is being used in regular-season big league games.

The Orioles used a challenge in a crucial ninth-inning spot Sunday, turning a full-count walk into a strikeout as they held off Minnesota 8-6. Twins manager Derek Shelton was ejected after that one — he thought the challenge signal didn’t come fast enough.

Suárez was called back to the majors after Zach Eflin had to leave Tuesday’s start with elbow discomfort. After an early flight Wednesday, he was able to give the rest of the bullpen a rest.

The 36-year-old Suárez was asked his view on the ABS in general.

“I think I like it more after what happened today,” Suárez said.