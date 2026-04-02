Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke arrested in Arkansas on drug, speeding charges

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke was arrested Wednesday, April 1, in Arkansas on charges including speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Injuries have limited Clarke to only two games this season, and Memphis has ruled him out for the rest of this season.

“I’m aware of the report, but don’t have any comments,” Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said before Memphis’ game Wednesday night against New York.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Department logged Clarke as booked into jail Wednesday afternoon for improper passing, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and exceeding the speed limit and trafficking a controlled substance. The department’s website also included a booking photo for Clarke.

The 6-foot-7 forward is in his seventh season out of Gonzaga. Clarke has missed 73 games after originally sitting out 26 games due to recovery from surgery on his right knee with the last 46 with a right calf strain.

The Grizzlies announced March 24 that Clarke was continuing his rehabilitation but recent tests showed he needed more healing before being cleared for “high-intensity court work.” The team said Clarke is out for the remainder of this season and expected back for next season.