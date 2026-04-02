Wemby’s double-double effort steers Spurs past Warriors for 10th straight win

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points for the second straight game, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots and the San Antonio Spurs ran away from the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors for a 127-113 victory Wednesday night, April 1, that extended their winning streak to 10.

Wembanyama had 10 of his team’s initial 14 points just 3:36 into the game and San Antonio jumped ahead 17-3. He finished 16 for 22 from the field in his fourth 40-point performance of the season. The Spurs (58-18) won for the 15th time in their last 16 contests as they chase the first-place and idle Thunder (60-16) in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference.

With 54.9 seconds left in the first quarter, San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox took a shot to the face and exited briefly. He finished with 11 points — one of seven Spurs in double figures.

Nate Williams scored 18 points, LJ Cryer matched his career high with 17 and Brandin Podziemski had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Golden State as Stephen Curry missed his 26th consecutive game since Jan. 30 with a right knee injury.

Curry scrimmaged 5-on-5 Tuesday while participating in a full practice as he tries to return before the end of the regular season. Steve Kerr said Curry would scrimmage again in the coming days, then be re-evaluated over the weekend.

Curry’s younger brother, Seth, came off the bench to contribute 12 points in his second game back after missing eight with a strained left inner thigh.

Kristaps Porzingis sat out the front end of a back-to-back with expectations he’ll play Thursday against the Cavaliers, while Gary Payton II also could be back from resting his troublesome right knee. Forward Gui Santos was a late scratch after he took an elbow to the pelvic bone and big man Al Horford was sidelined for a 10th straight game because of a strain in his right calf.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown scored 43 points, Jayson Tatum had his first triple-double of the season and the Boston Celtics rode the strength of a record-setting first quarter to beat the Miami Heat, 147-129.

Tatum finished with 25 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for Boston, which scored 53 points in the first quarter — a franchise record that tied the second-highest total for an opening quarter in NBA history. Sam Hauser added 23 for the Celtics, who are 31-0 when scoring at least 117 points this season and are 10-1 in their last 11 games following a loss.

The Celtics led by as many as 27, then saw the lead trimmed to as little as nine early in the fourth quarter. Boston (51-25) holds the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference race, four games behind No. 1 Detroit.

Bam Adebayo had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, which tied a franchise record by hitting 24 3-pointers. The Heat made 24 on three other occasions.

Davion Mitchell scored 21, while Tyler Herro and Pelle Larsson each scored 18 and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 for the Heat (40-37).

Miami remained in the No. 10 spot in the East play-in race. The Heat are a half-game behind No. 8 Orlando and No. 9 Charlotte, teams both with 40-36 records.

The Celtics made 11 of their first 13 shots on the way to the sizzling start, then closed the first quarter on a 24-3 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 20-point lead — and that burst came in just over four minutes.

Boston’s lead was 80-57 at halftime and the Celtics scored the first four points of the second half to push the margin to 27.