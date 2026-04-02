CBCP urges families to refocus on prayer this Holy Week and seek forgiveness

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is calling on Filipino families to make Holy Week more than just a time for reunions and to center it on prayer and spiritual renewal.

CBCP President and Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said the observance should not be reduced to social gatherings. He reminded the faithful to return to its deeper religious meaning.

He emphasized that Holy Week marks the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ and should serve as a time for reflection and conversion.

Garcera encouraged Catholics to recognize their shortcomings and seek forgiveness, saying the period is an opportunity for confession, healing, and renewed faith.

“I hope that during this week, it’s really a time for the family praying together, going to confession, receiving the Lord, and making sure that at the end of this week, Christ is alive in our midst,” he said.

He also urged families to take part in religious activities such as attending Mass and receiving Communion, saying it is important to reconnect spiritually amid increasingly busy lives.

Garcera also highlighted the role of community and encouraged parishes and neighborhoods to come together in prayer and support during the solemn observance.

“I encourage you, my dear brothers and sisters, to make sure that we respond with reflection, a moment of conversion, and a moment of rejoicing because the Lord is alive in us,” he added.