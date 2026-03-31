DFA to hold talks with Iran on safe oil passage – Castro

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro will seek talks with Iran’s top diplomat in Manila to ensure the safe passage of tankers carrying oil bound for the Philippines, as the government moves to secure enough fuel amid a looming global shortage.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro made the disclosure Tuesday, March 31, after President Marcos met with members of the UPLIFT (Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport) Committee, an inter-agency task force he established in response to his national energy declaration prompted by the Middle East conflict.

According to Castro, the President directed Lazaro to sit down with Iranian Ambassador to Manila Yousef Esmaeil Zadeh in light of the Philippines’ urgent need for fuel sources.

“Ayon po kay Secretary Tess Lazaro ng DFA, makikipag-usap po siya sa ambassador ng Iran, most probably po ay tomorrow. Kung hindi man po magkakaroon ng tomorrow, by next week po,” Castro said.

However, it was not clear if there would be oil tankers bound for the Philippines already, according to Castro.

The Philippines is optimistic of its talk with Iran as Castro cited Lazaro saying that Manila has good relations with Tehran.

“Sa akin pong pagkakaalam at sinabi po rin naman ni Secretary Tess Lazaro, maganda naman po ang relasyon natin sa bansang Iran,” Castro said.

In an interview, the Iranian ambassador said relations between the two countries “are historical and steadily progressing.”

With the recent arrival of Russian oil in the country, Marcos said the Philippines’ oil supply is enough until the end of June.

There are also hundreds of thousands of oil barrels coming from Japan, Malaysia/Singapore and Oman in the coming weeks, according to the Department of Energy (DOE). (Joseph Pedrajas)