A wish fulfilled for sweethearts Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor Richard Gutierrez is stepping into a new creative chapter as he finally gets to work alongside real-life girlfriend Barbie Imperial in the upcoming action series “Blood vs Duty.”

For Gutierrez, the project is more than just another role—it’s an opportunity to explore what he and Imperial can create together on screen.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Barbie,” he shared. “Kaming dalawa, we’ve been working hard for years and years. It was like a conversation na, ‘what if we work together, what are the possibilities?’”

He described the collaboration as both exciting and meaningful, especially with a strong creative team behind the series.

“I think it’s an exciting journey. Great creatives and great directors guide us… It’s my first with the JRB unit, it’s an honor for me to be part of this group, and it’s been good so far.”

Imperial, for her part, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting how unexpected the project came to her during another production.

“Wala po akong ideya kung sino ang makakasama ko, and I’m so grateful and thankful,” she said.

While the pairing has sparked curiosity, Gutierrez made it clear that his priorities remain grounded.

Despite their real-life relationship, he is not looking to take things further at this point.

“Family? Naku, malayo pa!” he said. “Mina-manage ko pa ‘yung isa kong family… mahirap at naka-focus ako ngayon sa work.”

He emphasized that “Blood vs Duty” is currently his main focus, adding, “I’m not looking for anything beyond that just right now.”

Gutierrez has two sons with ex, Sarah Lahbati.