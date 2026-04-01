Holy Week travelers turn to buses amid rising fuel costs

A growing number of passengers in Quezon City are opting to take buses to their home provinces instead of using private vehicles, as rising fuel prices continue to affect travel expenses during Holy Week.

At a major bus terminal along EDSA in Quezon City on Holy Wednesday, April 1, passengers bound for different provinces have started arriving.

Many commuters said that taking public transportation has become a more practical choice compared to driving, given the continued increase in petroleum product prices.

“Masyado pong mataas ang gasolina, may toll fee pa. Mas tipid na mag-commute, tyaga lang sa pagpila,” a commuter said.

Bus operators are also adjusting their operations to cut costs, with some companies opting to avoid using the Skyway to reduce expenses.

However, not all routes are seeing increased demand. Several bus companies have announced that they will temporarily suspend trips to Batangas on Good Friday due to the low number of passengers.

To accommodate the growing number of commuters, bus terminals have deployed additional units for “chance passengers.”

Since Holy Tuesday night, at least six extra trips have already been dispatched to Bicol to address the rising demand.

Meanwhile, authorities have assured the public of safety and security in transport hubs.

Police Maj. Gen. Anthony Abellada Aberin, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), personally inspected a bus terminal in Quezon City.

“Tuwang-tuwa tayo dahil alerto ang mga naka-deploy nating pulis at barangay, at sa ngayon ay tahimik at generally peaceful ang lahat ng ating inikutan,” he said.

He added that the entire National Capital Region remains generally peaceful, with no threats to public safety observed as of this time.

Authorities continue to monitor passenger volume and security conditions as more travelers are expected to head to the provinces in the coming days. (Allysa Nievera)