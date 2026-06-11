A disappointed RJ Abarrientos in no mood to talk about his first BPC award

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Barangay Ginebra star guard RJ Abarrientos was so frustrated with how their team played in the 106-98 loss to TNT in Game 4 that even his very first Best Player of the Conference award was not enough to console him after the game.

Abarrientos was awarded with the top individual honor in the conference just before the start of Game 4 and initially, the BPC jinx did not seem to affect him after immediately firing 17 points in the first half.

But things went downward spiral as the Kings got torched by a 20-4 rally from the Tropang 5G in the second half, turning a tight 68-66 affair into a huge 88-70 lead for TNT.

“Diko alam eh,” Abarrientos’ blunt response when asked about how he feels after winning the BPC award.

“Medyo ang ini-eye ko is yung Finals ngayon so we just really need to focus lang sa game. Iyong individual darating naman iyon e. Nandyan naman yan palagi,” he added.

Aside from Abarrientos, Kings resident import Justin Brownlee also ran away with his fourth Best Import award, becoming the reinforcement with second most such award just behind Bobby Ray Parks Sr, who had seven.

It could have been a triple celebration for Ginebra as it can actually move on cusp of a Commissioner’s Cup crown should it win Game 4. Instead, the second half collapse proved to be too costly for the Kings.

“We need to bounce back kailangan namin makabawi sa Game 5,” stressed Abarrientos who was limited to just four points in the second half to finish with 21.

“Medyo nag slowdown kami ng second half, lahat naman kami kahit JB and the locals. Kailangan namin marealize at makita sa video kung ano yung pwede naming ma-improve as a team.