San Juan outlasts Caloocan; Pasay, Cebu topple rivals

The San Juan Knights repelled the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo’s final assault to prevail, 68-60, in the nightcap on Wednesday, June 10, in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Ahead, 58-46, the Knights saw the Batang Kankaloo threaten following an 8-point bundle presided over by Kymani Ladi and Kean Baclaan.

Unfazed, the Knights countered behind Harold Alarcon, Orlan Wamar and Gerry Abadiano to pad the lead back to 65-56 with 2 minutes and 40 seconds left and tally their ninth win against one loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Caloocan absorbed its first loss after an 11-win run, but held on to the top spot in the North division, towing San Juan and defending champion Abra Solid

North, also with a 9-1 slate in the race for playoff spots.

Wamar proved he remains the Knights’ go-to-guy, posting 15 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Alarcon, who had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, and Reyland Torres, with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Dom Escobar and Baclaan managed to put Caloocan within 60-65, but the Batang Kankaloo couldn’t score after that, and Abadiano and Reyland Torres pegged the final count with a layup and a free throw.

San Juan star center Michael Phillips hauled down 15 rebounds to compensate for his two-point output, a two-handed slam early in the second quarter.

Baclaan wound up with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by Ladi with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Valenzuela trips Pasay

The Valenzuela City Darkhorse stunned the Pasay Voyagers, 88-85, in the second game and levelled their slate at 6-6.

Veteran Jay Collado shone for Valenzuela with 25 points and 9 rebounds, followed by Shaq Alanes with 19 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, and Angelo Obuyes with 16 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Pasay trailed, 66-82, but mounted a fiery rally presided by Cyril Gonzales to threaten at 85-86, with 9.5 seconds to go.

Alanes, however, canned two charities with 6.3 seconds left to pull Pasay down to 7-6.

Gonzales tallied 16 points, Edmund Dela Cruz and Christian Fajarito 14 each, Nico Quinal 12, and Kriss Kelly Gurtiza 11.

Cebu dumps Paranaque

The Cebu Greats routed the listless Paranaque Patriots, 100-51, in the opener for their fourth straight win and a 9-3 record.

Jonathan Ralf Gesalem converted half of his 16 triple attempts to pace Cebu, with 24 points and 2 assists, followed by Simon Camacho, with 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Andrey Armenion, with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Cebu shares fourth place with Binan in the South division, trailing Quezon Province (8-0), Gensan (12-1) and Batangas (9-2).

Al Francis Tamsi contributed nine points, all from triples in the fourth quarter, followed by Ichie Altamirano with 8 points, and Mark Meneses, Ice Hontiveros and Brylle Iva Meca with 7 each.

Paranaque, which remained winless after 13 starts, drew 15 points from Marlon Monte, 12 from Ryusei Koga, and 10 from Jobert Medina.

The MPBL returns to the Paco Arena in Manila on Thursday, featuring games between Rizal and Pasig at 4 p.m., Bataan and Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Quezon City and Basilan at 8 p.m.