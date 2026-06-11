Isko orders monthly earthquake drills in public schools amid ‘Big One’ fears

By Diann Calucin

Following the recent Mindanao earthquake, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso directed all public schools in the city to conduct monthly earthquake simulation drills throughout the school year.

The Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MCDRRMC) approved the resolution on June 10, covering public elementary and high schools, as well as city-run universities Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Universidad de Manila (UdM).

Domagoso stressed that the initiative is meant to prepare students for the possibility of a major earthquake, often referred to as “The Big One.”

He explained that regular drills will help build “muscle memory” among students, especially younger ones, so they instinctively know how to respond during an actual quake.

Under the resolution, schools may schedule drills on different dates each month, provided they are held during school hours.

The Schools Division Superintendent of Manila, Dr. Sheryll T. Gayola, will oversee implementation.

The mayor also urged national agencies to support the program by assisting in simulation exercises and testing new emergency response equipment, including the city’s heat-seeking drone.

Meanwhile, inspections of aging school buildings and government structures are ongoing, with findings to be submitted to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) for evaluation.

Domagoso added that Manila remains ready to extend assistance to affected areas in Mindanao.