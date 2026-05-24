The absolute pinnacle of endurance racing takes center stage on June 7 as the highly anticipated Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay unleash a massive, double-header multisport spectacle.

Regarded unchallenged as the triathlon capital of the Philippines, Subic Bay is bracing for an explosive weekend of racing where a record-breaking influx of international participants will clash with the best of local talent.

Athletes from all corners of the globe are locked in for a thrilling duel against the elements, uniquely challenged by Subic’s legendary, world-class course. Maintained in pristine, championship-ready condition year-round, the venue serves as the ultimate arena for both seasoned veterans and hungry newcomers.

The grueling battlefield begins with a calm but tactical swim leg in the protected waters of Subic Bay. From there, athletes will transition into a powerhouse bike segment along the sweeping, paved surfaces of Tipo Road and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), before concluding with an electric, tree-lined run course through the golf course, where spectators and families create an unmatched finish-line atmosphere.

This blockbuster weekend, organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., offers a comprehensive array of distances tailored to every tier of athlete. Competitors can take on the ultimate challenge of the grueling IRONMAN PH – comprising a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and a full 42.2km marathon run – or opt for the prestigious IM 70.3 Subic Bay, consisting of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km half-marathon.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit the official event pages at www.ironman.com/im703-subic- bay-philippines or sunrisesprint.com.

Beyond the marquee individual and relay categories, the festival caters to absolute beginners and speed athletes alike. The Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) offers an accessible comeback route or a lightning-fast sprint platform, while the newly introduced Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km bike, 2.5km run) provides the perfect introductory gateway into multisport racing.

Spicing up the explosive schedule are a series of high-energy side events that turn the race week into a true festival. The fun kicks off early with the Sun Life Underpants Run on June 5, followed by the future stars of the sport taking over on June 6 for the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run.

This year’s staging holds immense historical weight – it marks the milestone 10th season of the IM 70.3 Subic Bay and the fifth anniversary of the full-distance IRONMAN Philippines, with Century Tuna proudly anchoring its unwavering commitment to both marquee events.

Adding to the prestige, the Philippine Sports Commission continues its vital backing of the Filipino Elite Category in the full IRONMAN. This dedicated platform is open to current and former national athletes, as well as rising homegrown stars who meet stringent selection standards. By providing local competitors a premier stage to go head-to-head on home soil, the category serves as a powerful celebration of local excellence, grassroots development and the future of Philippine triathlon,

Backers of the event are Century Tuna, Subic Bay, MPTC, NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, PSC, TIEZA, NST-IAC, ROKA, Amlan, 2GO, GU, Santé, Teresa Marble, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, One Sports, Cignal, Sportograf.com and Sunrise Events, Inc. with support from Oman, HOKA, Breitling, AG1, Hyperice, Rouvy and Zoot.