Belen claims PVL PC Rookie of the Year award

Bella Belen was a game-changer for Capital1 once finally unleashed in a delayed debut season in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).



Fully settled in her new home, the Alas Pilipinas member instantly became the Solar Spikers’ primary offensive weapon in the mid-season Reinforced Conference and the season-ending All-Filipino Conference.

Her stellar performance earned her the Rookie of the Year honor in the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards Night set May 30 at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City.

The top overall pick out of National University received 69 media votes and 26 team votes behind an amassed 91.284 statistical points (SPs) for a total of 186.284 points to bag the recognition in the annual awarding rites supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

Belen, a three-time UAAP champion and MVP, bested her other 2025 Draft class batchmates AC Miner (85 points), Jean Asis (83.896), and Riza Nogales (64.479).

The 23-year-old spiker flexed her scoring prowess in the all-local tournament, finishing third overall in scoring in the preliminary round with 218 points while tallying a spiking success of 35.16 percent. She also displayed her defensive skills after finishing second in reception with 40.84 percent efficiency.

Belen will also headline the Mythical Team in the formal awards night, celebrating the season’s finest players in the league, organized by Sports Vision.

She is also set to receive the Best Outside Spiker award after topping the polls with 91.284 SPs, alongside 45 media votes and 33.4 team votes.

PLDT’s Savi Davison will be recognized as Best Outside Spiker after collecting 89.252 SPs, tallying 44.4 media votes and 19.4 team votes.

Also to be honored are Cignal’s Gel Cayuna as Best Setter, who had 95.039 SPs, 64.2 media votes, and 36.4 team votes; PLDT’s Kath Arado as Best Libero with 91.267 SPs alongside 64.2 media and 29.4 team votes; while the middle blocker honors go to Creamline’s Pangs Panaga (78.63 SPs, 58.5 media, and 28.8 team votes), and PLDT’s Majoy Baron (78.229 SPs, 47.4 media, and 22.2 team votes).

Trisha Tubu completes the elite squad as Best Opposite Spiker, having led the Farm Fresh Foxies to a historic fourth-place finish in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference with a total of 108.868 SPs, backed by 63 media votes and 36.4 team votes.