Sports

Sixty-seven featured in 2026 WSC-2 pre-finals

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A total of 67 matchups of the best cockfighters from around the world will be competing in today’s 4-cock pre-finals of this year’s second edition of the 2026 World Slasher Cup 2 9-Cock Invitational Derby, hosted by Pintakasi of Champions, at the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Top cockfighters competing in today’s pre-finals are Ed Ligon/Vic Nonoy Go, Elmer David/Arnold Mendoza, Rod Advincula/ATK/TRB, Arnold/Edwin/Jerry Mendoza, Santino GF/Tayam LGP/ERB, Edison Casco, Atty. Teo/Engr. Ruben Quindoza, Mike J. Mayrina/Lenman, Papa Bravo/KV, Tim Fitzgerald/Atty. JP, Jennifer Olay, Popoy Yumul/Noy Salunga, John Gutierrez, Rex Arugay/Rogelio Felix, EP/J&L, VG. Odi Fausto/Board Odi Boy Fausto/V. Aznar Sierra.

Other top names of the sports battling it out in the pre-finals are Baham Mitra, Colin Zu/Awit Balahadia, Carl Dimayuga, Malabon Group, Doc Belle B. Almojera, Toto/Jiro/James/Jojo, Biboy Enriquez, MJ Rillo and Jop/Johr Abelida, James Uy/Randy Rabadon/F. Sy/ Jun Jun Sy/Boss Bunso, VM Anthony Marasigan, Tony Marfori/Vic Yap/Pipo Soliman, Mayor Tumang, J. Pimentel/Ivan/Glenn Benedicto, Vincent Violago/Mayor Goto Violago, and JLA.

The derby’s pre-finals featured action-packed matchups of the world’s best cockfighters which begins at 4 p.m today, and grand finals on May 25 wherein a new World Slasher Cup champion will be crowned.

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