Tin Tiamzon joins Akari Chargers

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Akari Power Chargers bolstered their roster by acquiring outside hitter Tin Tiamzon ahead of the Premier Volleyball League season.

The team announced the development on social media on Sunday, May 24, as Tiamzon found a new home after Cignal took a leave of absence from the league following its runner-up finish in the All-Filipino Conference last month.

“WELCOME TO AKARI, TIN TIAMZON!” the post read.

“A steady presence and reliable force on the court, Tin is ready to bolster the Chargers for the battles ahead,” it added.

Tiamzon was the latest player from Cignal that found a new team. Just last Saturday, May 23, the Nxled Chameleons announced the acquisition of setter Gel Cayuna and middle blocker Jackie Acuña.

A few weeks ago, former MVPs Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos also found a new home in the Capital1 Solar Spikers.

This will be the third PVL team for Tiamzon, having previously played for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

She is expected to join forces with fellow outside hitters Grethcel Soltones and Ivy Lacsina, middle blockers Fifi Sharma and Ced Domingo, and setter Mars Alba.

Akari is coming off a sixth-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference, losing to Creamline in the play-in final.