Race for JPGT Finals spots heats up at Beverly Place

The chase for top honors and crucial ranking points reaches fever pitch as the ICTSI Beverly Place Junior PGT Championship unwraps on June 1-3 in Mexico, Pampanga, with the penultimate leg of the Luzon Series expected to produce the fiercest battles yet across all age-group divisions.

With only two stops left in the six-stage regional circuit, contenders from the 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 categories are under pressure to either solidify their positions or mount last-ditch bids for coveted spots in the North team that will face the South side in the Ryder Cup-style grand finals in August.

Every stroke and every finish will matter at Beverly Place, where the fight for ranking points is expected to be intense, particularly with several divisions still wide open and the top four spots in each category still up for grabs.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Andrea Dee hopes to boost her drive for a finals berth as she chases a second leg victory after ruling the Summit Point stage. The rising talent from Quezon City currently ranks third with 27 points from two tournaments and needs one more start to satisfy the minimum three-tournament requirement for finals qualification.

Winter Serapio has already secured a berth in the finale after sweeping three legs for 45 points, while Jehanne Mendoza sits at No. 2 with 30 points. Tyly Bernardino, Elizabeth Laurel and Amiya Tablac remain firmly in contention with the final two Luzon legs still to be played, including the closing stop at Eagle Ridge on June 17-19.

The boys’ 7-10 category also promises a spirited showdown, with Zoji Edoc aiming to strengthen his hold on second place behind overall leader and finalist Zach Guico. Fellow leg winner Kenzo Tan is likewise in the hunt at third, while Alexian Ching and Asher Abad seek strong finishes to improve their bids.

Lauro Delen, Matteo dela Cruz and Michael Matias are likewise expected to contend strongly in the 36-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc..

Another key battleground will be the girls’ 11-14 division, where current top-ranked players Mavis Espedido and Cailey Gonzales brace for a challenge from Ronee Dungca, Tyra Garingalo, Kelsey Bernardino and Penelope Sy in what shapes up as another tightly contested race.

The boys’ 11-14 class is equally loaded, with Javie Bautista, Chan Ahn and the surging Race Manhit tipped to figure prominently in the fight for top honors and second leg victory. Jacob Casuga, Ryuichi Tao and Jose Luis Espinosa are also out to strengthen their respective campaigns with strong performances.

In the girls’ 15-18 division, Rafa Anciano and Levonne Talion head a talented field that also includes Chloe Rada, Kendra Garingalao, Maven Pallasigui and Ayesha Salino in the 54-hole tournament.

Meanwhile, the boys’ premier 15-18 category is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable battles of the week, with Bien Fajardo leading the charge where he is expected to face stiff competition from Jakob Taruc, Santi Asuncion and Stefano Tami as the race for precious ranking points tightens further heading into the Luzon Series finale.golfg