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Couple nabbed for using fake docs in claiming DSWD aid

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Danny Estacio

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – A couple was arrested for presenting falsified documents in claiming financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional office in Barangay 9 here on Tuesday, June 9.

Police identified the suspects as “Ino,” 35, a conductor, and “Rona,” 35, a cashier, both residents of Baarangay Gulang-gulang, this city.

A social worker, Claire, filed a complaint against the couple after she discovered that they submitted forged documents.

Police set up an entrapment operation and arrested the suspects while receiving the money.

The couple is in the custody of Lucena Component City Police Station. They face cases for swindling through falsification of documents.

 

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