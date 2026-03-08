Tots Carlos rediscovers form, bags POW award

Tots Carlos has rediscovered her old, dangerous form.

Now injury-free, Carlos provided steady firepower for Creamline, helping the Cool Smashers extend their winning run and strengthen their grip on top of the standings in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The former University of the Philippines standout opened her week with a 19-point, 13-dig performance in Creamline’s victory over the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, last Tuesday at the FilOil Centre.

She followed it up with 16 points and 13 digs in the Cool Smashers’ gripping five-set triumph over Nxled, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10, on Saturday.

For her efforts, Carlos got the nod as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for March 3 to 7.

The three-time PVL Most Valuable Player said the strong stretch is a sign that she has regained her rhythm after spending the past few months recovering from a knee injury.

“I would say na mas gumaan na ‘yung feeling kasi ‘yun nga, grateful ako kay Coach na binigyan nila ako ng time na makarecover. Alam naman ni Coach na pag okay na ako, babalik ako. Masaya lang ako na may ganong klaseng support,” said Carlos.

The veteran opposite also relished the intensity of the five-set battle against Nxled, noting how much she missed competing in high-pressure situations.

“It was exciting also, kasi it’s been a while since I experienced yung ganong experience din, so natutuwa ako na naexperience ko siya ulit, magkakasama kami na talagang nilaban namin lahat,” she said.

The 27-year-old spiker edged teammate Jema Galanza, PLDT’s Savi Davison, Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina, Cignal’s Vanie Gandler, and Akari’s Ivy Lacsina for the weekly citation handed out by reporters covering the professional league organized by Sports Vision.

Carlos and the rest of the Cool Smashers will look to keep their momentum going when they face the Akari Chargers on Thursday, March 12, with the match streamed live and on demand via the Pilipinas Live app and on www.pvl.ph.