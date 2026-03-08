Eastridge retains PAL Interclub championship title

DAVAO CITY – Eastridge Primehomes leaned on steady scoring and depth across four rounds to keep its Championship Division title in the 77th Philippine Airlines Interclub Regular Men’s Golf Tournament on Friday, March 6.

Eastridge tallied 563 points (145-148-135-135) to beat Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club by 13. Tagaytay wound up third with 503.

Eastridge drew strength from a balanced roster led by Davao City golfer Alexander Bisera, who topped the Flight A leaderboard after firing 38 points at South Pacific and 38 at Apo Golf and Country Club for a 76-point total.

Other Eastridge scorers included Adrian Bisera with 65 points; Ralph Rian Batican and Niño Villacencio with 66 each; Edison Tabalin with 63; AJ Wacan with 67; Rolando Bregente Jr. with 68; Bobe Salahog with 73 (40-33); and Ronel Taga-an and Chris Jhon Remata with 72 each.

In the Founders Division, Forest Hills Golf and Country Club topped the field with 501 (122-121-125-133), followed by Brittannika with 477 (131-107-114-125) and Cebu Country Club placed third with 471 (119-121-108-123).

The Legacy Division title went to the Philippine Army with 436 (114-107-111-104), followed by Zamboanga with 427 (115-106-105-101) and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club Team 1 with 425 (102-115-107-101).

In the Aviator Division, Lanang led with 388 points, followed by Sarangani with 375 and Apo Team B with 355.

In the Sportswriters Division, Liloan ruled with 322 (78-85-87-72), while Davao City Golf Club followed with 309 (80-69-76-84), and Dole Kalsangi 293 (79-78-69-67) in third.

The Friendship Division crown went to South Pacific Team B with 289 (74-78-71-66), ahead of Paraiso Golfers Player Association with 243 (60-73-57-53) and Yokohama Eagles with 242 (61-53-69-59).