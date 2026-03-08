NU, UE down rivals, advance to UAAP semis

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — Defending champion National University and University of the East clinched the remaining UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Tennis Final Four spots after winning their respective ties on Sunday at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court here.

The Bulldogs bounced back from Saturday’s setback against University of Santo Tomas with a commanding 5-0 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, while the Red Warriors also recovered from a tough loss to University of the Philippines, overpowering the La Salle Green Tennisters, 4-1.

Meanwhile, UP moved one step closer to securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, dominating Ateneo, 5-0, to remain in first place.

The Bulldogs’ win pushed them to 7-2, tied with the Male Tennisters in second place, while the Red Warriors improved to 6-3 to hold fourth.

Isaac Lim’s 6-0, 6-3 victory in first singles over John Kenneth Jumamoy secured the decisive point for NU, marking the Bulldogs’ fifth consecutive Final Four appearance.

NU took control from the start as Alex Acabo breezed past Vinz Bering, 6-0, 6-1, in third singles. Andrei Padao quickly doubled the lead with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Adamson’s Neo Maratas in second singles.

Even with the tie already decided, Bulldogs Angil Balaoing and Christian Padilla added to the margin with a 6-2, 6-2 second doubles triumph over Herald Aton and Albretch Job, while Jules Lazaro and Miguel Vicencio wrapped up NU’s sweep with a tense 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 first doubles victory over Nikko Lumahang and Miecoz Candelasa.

With the losses, Adamson fell to 2-8, and DLSU dropped to 3-7, eliminating both squads from Final Four contention.

Meanwhile, Marc Suson sealed the Red Warriors’ win, defeating JT Bernardo 6-4, 6-2 in third singles to earn UE’s fifth straight Final Four appearance.

Red Warrior JB Aguilar opened the tie with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Rupert Tortal in first singles. Gerald Gemida kept UE in control, beating Yassan Al-Anazi 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles to make it 2-0.