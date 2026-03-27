Marcos urges PNPA graduates to cleanse police ranks

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to cleanse their ranks of misconduct, stressing that the misdeeds of a few should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation that many have worked hard to build.

“To our graduates, I challenge you to transform the PNP into one that is deeply trusted by our citizens,” Marcos said.

“Help to cleanse your ranks so that wrongdoings of a few will not destroy the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve,” Marcos added.

The President made the call during his speech at the 47th commencement exercises of the PNPA “Silang Paglaom” Class of 2026 on Friday, March 27.

Marcos encouraged the new police officers to “become problem solvers by fairly enforcing the law,” advising them to “be law enforcers who will bring closure and justice to our people, especially those who have been oppressed.”

“And never forget your duty to the Republic. Always keep in mind that your oath is tied to the Republic and the Filipino people alone. Leave all other interests at the door,” he told them.

The Chief Executive emphasized that there is no room in the PNP for law breakers, citing that he has ordered the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to continue conducting prompt and objective investigations into every officer that violates their oath.

“We must also continue to bridge the gap between the police and the community through regular engagements.”

According to the President, thousands of investigations have already been conducted across police ranks, resulting in disciplinary actions against personnel found violating their oath.

He emphasized that transparency in these processes, coupled with increased police visibility, will help rebuild and sustain public trust.

He further encouraged the police officers to “be the reason” why citizens will feel safe wherever they might be.

This year’s top police cadet among 326 graduates is Van Marie Editha Gundaya Cagasan, a 24-year-old native of Baybay City, Leyte. (Betheena Unite)