Dagoon returns, targets sweep in Olongapo netfest

Jan Cadee Dagoon returns to the junior tennis spotlight brimming with confidence, ready to assert her dominance on home soil as she headlines the Olongapo Tennis Club Junior Age-Group Tennis Championships at the Olongapo City Tennis Courts.

The Group 2, Philta-sanctioned tournament kicked off Thursday, drawing nearly 200 participants from across the country. Players are battling not only for top honors but also for valuable ranking points in multiple divisions, highlighting the depth and competitiveness of Philippine junior tennis.

At the center of attention is Dagoon, who enters the girls’ 16- and 18-under divisions as the player to beat following an impressive campaign in the Mindanao leg of the nationwide circuit. The local ace delivered a string of standout performances, including a triple-gold feat that underscored her rising status as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

With its strong nationwide reach and consistent staging of tournaments, the circuit, put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and presented by Dunlop, has played a key role in elevating the level of junior competition, giving players like Dagoon the opportunity to hone their skills and gain exposure through high-level matches.

Her campaign in Olongapo is expected to be another strong showing, with potential title runs in multiple age categories. However, Dagoon faces a deep and talented field, including fellow local standout Ayl Gonzaga, Claire Casiller, Dania Bulanadi, Vania Parawan, Athena Liwag, Talitha Lopez, Michaela Suarez and Claire Alcala – all eager to challenge the tournament favorite and make their mark.

The girls’ 14-and-U group is equally competitive, with Liwag and Suarez leading the charge, while Teresinha Calingasan and Jaynelle Castro loom as dark horses. In the 12-and-U category, Ellythia Comia and Castro are set for a spirited duel in what promises to be a showcase of emerging talent.

In the boys’ division, a wide-open race for supremacy unfolds across all divisions. Miguel Lagac, Troan Vytiaco, Felizardo Lota III and Martin Paulsen spearhead the 18-and-U field, with strong challenges expected from Karl Almiron, Anthony Cosca, Nathan Cansana and Johan Dacyon.

Lagac is also eyeing a double title run in the 16-and-U division, where he faces a stacked lineup that includes Cosca, Vytiaco, Dacyon, Paulsen, Andres Arcilla and Jairus Peralta.

Meanwhile, Yuan Torrente, fresh off his triumph in the Olivarez Cup, leads the 14-and-U category and is likewise aiming for a two-title haul. He also banners the 12-and-U field alongside Joaquin Dacyon, Liam Harrow and Alexander Calingasan.

The circuit moves to Dumaguete City next, with registration now ongoing. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.