Manila city gov’t: No dump trucks used for free rides

The Manila city government dismissed social media claims that dump trucks were used in its “Libreng Sakay” program, clarifying that the vehicles deployed were Shacman disaster transport trucks repurposed to assist commuters during the two-day jeepney strike over rising fuel prices.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, Manila Public Information Office (PIO) Officer E-jhay Talagtag explained that the trucks were purchased in 2023 by the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) and customized for search, rescue, and emergency response operations.

“Ang mga ito ay matagal nang ginagamit sa iba’t ibang operasyon tuwing may kalamidad at kasalukuyang inilaan upang kahit papaano ay makatulong sa mga pasahero na apektado ng dalawang araw na tigil-pasada. Tinitiyak ng pamahalaang lungsod na ang mga sasakyang ito ay ligtas at maayos para magamit ng publiko,” Talagtag said.

He also condemned attempts to spread misinformation that could cause confusion amid the ongoing crisis.

The public was urged to verify information and rely on the PIO’s official social media pages for updates. (Patrick Garcia)