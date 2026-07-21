MMASports

Olympus Rising by TWC features amateur MMA fighters

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
In the photo are (L-R) , Jun D. Lasco (Kalaro's Founder &CEO) and Lance D. Flores (TWC President &CEO).

Amateur mixed martial arts takes center stage as Olympus Rising by Titans World Championship (TWC) unfolds at the W South Event Place in Alabang, Muntinlupa City Saturday, July 25.

A total of eight bouts are lined up, featuring some of the country’s promising grassroots MMA talents. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Headlining the event is a 56-kilogram showdown between 21-year-old Michael “Powerfist” Diaz and 20-year-old Cyrud “The Ferocious” Cabautan, who both stand at 5-foot-6, while serving as the co-main event is the clash between Manny Nunieza, 27, and Greg Samuel Agpoon, 21.

Earlier this year, TWC formalized its partnership with Kalaro Holdings Pte. Ltd. of Singapore to further promote mixed martial arts at the grassroots level across the country. The partnership enables TWC to maximize Kalaro’s sports management technology and global live-streaming capabilities, reaching audiences in 195 countries.

Kalaro, developed and owned by Filipinos, is recognized as the world’s first fully integrated eSports Super-app. The company has offices in Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines, with expansion to Qatar also underway.

The event will be streamed live through the Kalaro 3.0 Sports Super-app via www.kalaro.gg] (http://www.kalaro.gg), allowing fans to catch the bout at home.

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