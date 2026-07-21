Taiwanese drug lord gets life over 71 kilos of shabu

By Chito Chavez

The Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court sentenced a Taiwanese to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of possessing over P250 million worth of shabu following a search warrant operation, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Tuesday, July 21.

Citing decision from the Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 255, PDEA said “Chen Te Ho Chang with aliases “Tanda’’ and Te Hi Chen’’ was found guilty of violating Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 or “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002″ for possession of 71 kilos of shabu.

Aside from life imprisonment, the court also ordered Chen to pay a P2 million fine.

“The conviction arose from the implementation of a search warrant on June 13, 2017, at a warehouse leased by the accused in BF Martinville Subdivision, Manuyo, Las Piñas City,’’ the PDEA said.

Prior to the warehouse raid, Chen was arrested during an interdiction operation conducted by PDEA and the Philippine National Police (PNP) inside a hotel in Parañaque City on June 3, 2017.

PDEA Director General Isagani R. Nerez said the conviction demonstrates the government’s resolve to ensure that major drug cases culminate in successful prosecution.

“This conviction affirms that our anti-illegal drug campaign extends beyond arrests and seizures. We remain steadfast in building strong cases that will withstand judicial scrutiny and ensure that drug traffickers are convicted and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Justice is best served when those responsible are held fully accountable,’’ Nerez pointed out.

The PDEA chief noted that transnational drug syndicates continue to exploit leased warehouses and storage facilities to conceal large quantities of illegal drugs before distribution.

“Drug trafficking syndicates continue to exploit leased warehouses and commercial storage facilities to conceal large volumes of illegal drugs before distribution. PDEA, together with its law enforcement partners, remains vigilant in identifying and dismantling these logistics networks to deny criminal organizations safe havens for their illicit operations,’’ he assured.