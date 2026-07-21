Giant slayers Phoenix, Blackwater stake clean slates 

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Surprise Group B leaders Blackwater and Phoenix aim to keep their giant-slaying ways as they stake their clean slates against perennial contenders in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday, July 21.

The Bossing, who have been nothing but impressive through their first two games, gun for a third straight win against another playoff contender in the Meralco Bolts in the curtain raiser at 5:15 p.m.

The Fuel Masters, on the other hand, face up against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, who are still groping for form after dropping their first two games, in the main event at 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix has defeated quite big teams in its group, taking down Magnolia, Meralco and Ginebra. Blackwater, likewise, has been pulling off upsets one after another after beating Rain or Shine and Magnolia.

Of course, all eyes will be on the reunion between Gian Mamuyac and ROS, following the big trade that sent the defensive lynchpin to the other side of the fence just last week.

But Phoenix head coach Charles Tiu is refusing to get too carried away by that narrative, noting that the bigger story at this point is how the Elasto Painters are eager to finally pick up their first win of the season-ending conference.

“I’m sure they’re ready to play against Mamu, his former teammates, but Rain or Shine is Rain or Shine, doesn’t matter what their record is,” said Tiu as his team looks forward to extending their first 3-0 start in import-flavored conferences.

“In fact, I’m more afraid of them that they’re 0-2 now because they’re probably desperate for a win, they really need it. But again, we’re a young and hungry team, we just play the right way and we give ourselves a chance every game, but we have a short turnover time for our game, we’ll try our best to be ready for that game,” he assured.

For ROS, head coach Yeng Guiao is looking for the sense of urgency from his wards and still get themselves a chance to compete for a playoff spot in the second round of the eliminations.

“Tingin namin dito, moving forward, we have to win five of your ten games to have a chance. We still have eight games so in the eight games, I think we can still win five of the eight. We’re still in the race so we’ll see next week, crucial ‘yung next week sa amin,” said Guiao.