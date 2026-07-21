Grade 9 student yields P204K shabu inside school

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – Suspected shabu worth P204,000 was seized from a 17-year-old Grade 9 student during a routine security inspection in a school in Barangay Banago here on Monday, July 20.

The Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) reported that a school guard noticed suspicious items inside the student’s bag at the exit gate.

Upon checking, the guard recovered two plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 30 grams and reported the discovery to Police Station 3.

Investigators are conducting follow-up investigation to determine the source of the illegal drugs and ascertain if the minor may have been exploited or used by individuals involved in illegal drug trafficking.

The child was taken into protective custody and was endorsed to the Social Development Center (SDC) for proper intervention and disposition in accordance with existing laws and procedures governing Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL).

The contraband will be submitted to a forensic laboratory for examination.

Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, PRO-NIR director, said this incident highlights the vital role of school security personnel and the importance of remaining vigilant.

“Our schools must remain safe spaces for learning and development,” Cardiño said, as he encouraged the public to immediately report any information regarding illegal drug activities.