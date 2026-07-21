AFAD to open 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD) will officially open the 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) Wednesday, July 22, at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex.

Senate President Pro Tempore Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri is expected to grace the event that has served as the country’s premier firearms exhibition and the flagship event of AFAD, bringing together the firearms industry, government agencies, sports shooters, collectors, retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and responsible firearm owners to promote responsible gun ownership, public safety, and continued industry development.

This year’s event also highlights AFAD’s long-standing legislative advocacy for policies that protect the rights of responsible, law-abiding firearm owners while encouraging the growth of the Philippine firearms industry.

AFAD President Alaric “Aric” Topacio stated that the organization feels honored to welcome Senator Migz Zubiri.

AFAD acknowledges Senator Zubiri as a leading supporter of responsible firearm ownership in the country. He the main author of significant changes to firearms laws.

These amendments have made it more practical for lawful firearm owners to comply with regulations and have supported the ongoing expansion of the firearms sector.

“Senator Migz Zubiri has consistently listened to the concerns of responsible firearm owners and the firearms industry,” Topacio said. “His legislative work reflects the principle that the law should focus on criminals and illegal firearms and not create unnecessary burdens for citizens who faithfully comply with existing laws.”