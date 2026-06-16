‘Magnificent’ seven to be feted in PH Sports Hall of Fame

After months of waiting, seven Filipino sports legends will finally take their well-deserved place in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame in a formal ceremony set Saturday, June 20, at the Philippine Sports Commission House.

The fifth enshrinement program features the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’ composed of Olympic boxing silver medalist Mansueto ‘Onyok’ Velasco, basketball great Ramon Fernandez, Paralympics bronze winner Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta of para powerlifting, Cecil Mamiit of tennis, athletics’ Isidro Del Prado, and two-sport athletes Bea Lucero-Lhuillier of gymnastics and taekwondo, and the late Eduardo Pacheco of basketball and football.

The country’s top sports officials led by PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino lead the Philippine sports community in welcoming all seven personalities into the pantheon of greats.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will deliver a special message during the presentation to be hosted by Dyan Castillejo and Quinito Henson.

The list was first announced last April and the enshrinement ceremony set in May. However, with the exception of Pacheco, the PSC wanted the rest of the inductees to be around.

“That’s the order of chairman Pato (Gregorio). He wants everyone to be here, that’s why we have to address the dates and invitations. So we even had to extend for a month para mahanap silang lahat,” said Anna Christine Abellana from the Office of Deputy Executive Director-Bureau on Coordinating Secretariat and Support Services in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the PSC media room.

“Luckily, everyone will be coming. And since Mr. Pacheco has already passed away, he will also be represented by his heirs.”

The 49-year-old Mamiit, a six-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and two-time Asian Games bronze medal winner, is coming over from the US to personally witness his enshrinement.

“He (Mamiit) has already confirmed, and he’ll be arriving on the 19th from the United States,” Abellana said in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, POC, Milo, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Aside from receiving P500,000, all enshrinees will be the recipient of a specially-crafted trophy designed by Leandro Baldemor, who comes from a renowned family of sculptors and painters.

“The one they will be receiving will be the perpetual design of the (Hall of Fame) trophy. So magkakaroon ng bagong mukha ang tropeo ng Philippine Sports Hall of Fame. And it will be unveiled during the ceremony which will be another highlight of the program,” added Jan Errol Facundo, head of the PSC Integrated Communication and Events Office.

Special performances will be provided by the Ryan Cayabyab singers and renowned violinist Jay Cayuca.

“Our theme will be barong tagalog and Filipiniana and that includes the venue branding and other activations na gagawin sa loob ng ating venue,” said Facundo.

“We keep the program simple and meaningful kasi gusto ng ating chairman na ma-highlight ang ating mga enshrinees.”