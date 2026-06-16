DepEd unveils simplified lesson planning framework for teachers

By Jel Santos

The Department of Education (DepEd) has rolled out a simplified and more flexible lesson planning framework for public school teachers, replacing decade-old guidelines in a move aimed at improving teaching effectiveness and giving educators greater flexibility in delivering lessons.

This replaces DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016, with updated guidelines that DepEd said aim to streamline planning processes while maintaining quality instruction.

DepEd said the new policy removes the rigid distinction between Detailed Lesson Plans (DLPs) and Daily Lesson Logs (DLLs), adopting instead a unified framework focused on instructional design, learner needs, and effective classroom delivery.

According to DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, the new framework is intended to lessen administrative requirements and refocus teachers’ efforts on effective teaching and learning.

“Hindi na dapat inuubos ang oras ng ating mga guro sa pagsusulat ng mahahabang lesson plan. Ang mahalaga ay malinaw ang layunin ng aralin, handa ang guro, at natututo ang bata sa loob ng classroom ,” he said in statement.

The education department said the revised lesson planning guidelines adopt the ILAW Framework, which is anchored on four key elements: Intentions, Learning Experience, Assessing Learning, and Ways Forward.

DepEd said these components help teachers set clear learning objectives, create meaningful classroom activities, assess learner understanding, and identify appropriate interventions, including remediation, reteaching, or enrichment.

The agency said the policy limits lesson planning requirements to the components outlined in the framework, ensuring that teachers and ALS implementers are not burdened with additional documentation.

It added that local education offices, schools, and community learning centers may no longer require extra templates, forms, or supporting documents beyond the streamlined standards.

Angara said the policy recognizes teachers as professionals capable of determining the most appropriate instructional approaches for their students.

DepEd said the revised policy supports collaborative lesson planning, digital tools, and resource-sharing to help reduce teachers’ workload.

The department added that lesson plan templates are intended only as reference materials and that compliance will be based on whether the required learning components are present and aligned.

It noted that guidelines allow the responsible use of AI but maintain that teachers remain accountable for lesson design, instructional decisions, and the accuracy of classroom materials.

Per the agency, school heads are also encouraged to shift their focus toward mentoring and professional support, while lesson planning is expected to take into account the needs of diverse learners and learning contexts.

DepEd said a transition period will remain in place until the end of the first term of SY 2026–2027, ahead of the full rollout of the revised framework in the second term.