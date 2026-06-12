Safety protocols shall be in place for training camps – Coach Yeng

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao believes stricter safety protocols should be put in place for training camps and out-of-town training sessions following the tragic outcome of the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ team building activity that claimed the lives of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

In an interview with radio program Failon Ngayon, the veteran mentor was asked to give light to the natural training regimen for basketball teams in hopes of getting a better understanding as to why the Blue Eagles decided to train on the beaches of Dipaculao, Aurora which is known for its rough waves.

According to Guiao, it was only natural for basketball teams to conduct aqua training as part of their offseason preparations although he pointed out that it should have been done in a more controlled environment like swimming pools.

Guiao added that aqua training is a low impact exercise for players which would prevent them from sustaining injuries while engaging their muscles for the activities.

“We conduct water training, tawag po aqua training. But in a controlled environment, never sa dagat. At ginagawa po yan sa swimming pool. Even in the swimming pool, it should be well supervised,” said Guiao.

“Almost all teams train in the water, but always in the pool. I don’t know of any other team that does aqua training on the beach or in the open sea. If you’re doing water training or aqua training, it should be in a controlled environment. It should not be in the open sea.

According to the police reports, the Blue Eagles were walking on waist-deep water when a huge wave engulfed the team and both Baterbonia and Adili were pulled towards the deeper parts of the sea, leading to their drowning.

Guiao pointed out that there has been no strict protocol on training camps for athletes particularly at the collegiate level. Everything was at the discretion of the schools or head coach — something that the coach, who was also a politician — believes should be revisited.

“There are no such things as safety precautions during training camps or out of town training sessions,” said Guiao.

“Siguro po, isang (dapat) kasama sa batas, is to require the schools or the leagues to impose itong mga safety precautions. Kasi actually the schools or the teams themselves are left on their own to decide that. Wala po silang sinusundang ang anumang protocol,” he furthered

“Basta bahala sila. Bahala po yung eskwela, bahala po yung head coach on what they want to do. Kasi kami, nagti-training camp din kami and we do it in a different style. Coach Tab does it in different styles, some other coaches do it in different styles. But you can do it in a different style but with common safety precautions,” he added.