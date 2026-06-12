Pinaglabanan Shrine shine in Independence Day rites

By Richielyn Canlas

Mayor Francis Zamora, together with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, led the 128th Independence Day commemoration at the historic Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City, one of the sites of the opening battles of the Philippine Revolution.

The commemoration began with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and a volley of fire. This year’s observance carries the theme “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan.”

Zamora said the ceremony, held in partnership with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), is one of the major Independence Day commemorations nationwide, highlighting the Pinaglabanan Shrine as a National Historical Shrine and as one of the most important sites in the history of the Philippine Revolution.

In his message, the mayor emphasized the importance of commemorating Independence Day in San Juan, home to ‘El Deposito,’ an underground water reservoir of great historical significance.

“Ang napakahalagang araw na ito ay taun-taon nating ipinagdiriwang sa Lungsod ng San Juan sapagkat dito matatagpuan ang El Deposito, ang underground water reservoir na inatake ni Andres Bonifacio noong Agosto 30, 1896. Naniniwala siya noon na kung makukuha ng mga Katipunero ang suplay ng tubig ng mga Kastila, mananalo sila sa himagsikan,” Zamora explained.

Pinaglabanan Shrine stands on the site of the historic Battle of San Juan del Monte, fought on August 30, 1896, one of the opening battles of the Philippine Revolution against Spanish colonial rule.

The local government said that it was here that members of the Katipunan, led by Andres Bonifacio and Emilio Jacinto, launched an assault on key Spanish military installations, including El Polvorín and El Deposito.

“Napakaraming Katipunero ang nagbuwis ng kanilang buhay sa Labanan ng San Juan del Monte, na ngayon ay mas kilala bilang Battle of Pinaglabanan,” the mayor said.

“Bagama’t natalo ang ating mga Katipunero sa labanang ito, nagsilbi naman itong hudyat ng mas malawak at mas matitinding pakikipaglaban na tuluyang nagbigay ng kalayaan sa Pilipinas noong Hunyo 12, 1898,” he added.

Today, the shrine serves as a lasting symbol of Filipino patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

Zamora stressed, “Walang kalayaan kung walang Pinaglabanan.”

He said the city will continue to give importance to the Battle of Pinaglabanan so that citizens, especially the youth, may better understand San Juan’s important role in the country’s history and in the freedom Filipinos enjoy today.